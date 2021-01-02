Brokerages Expect Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $58.15 Million

Analysts expect Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) to post sales of $58.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Genco Shipping & Trading’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $58.14 million and the highest is $58.15 million. Genco Shipping & Trading posted sales of $63.45 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genco Shipping & Trading will report full year sales of $194.66 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $194.66 million to $194.67 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $223.41 million, with estimates ranging from $208.21 million to $238.62 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Genco Shipping & Trading.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The shipping company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative return on equity of 2.43% and a negative net margin of 43.05%. The firm had revenue of $54.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.10 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Genco Shipping & Trading has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.44.

Genco Shipping & Trading stock opened at $7.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 1-year low of $4.27 and a 1-year high of $10.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.66 million, a P/E ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.37 and its 200 day moving average is $6.98.

In other news, major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total transaction of $214,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 81,980 shares of company stock worth $587,975. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 16.5% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,463 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 8.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,868 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 1,958 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 7.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,549 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 2,927 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 352.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,897 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 3,036 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 4.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 84,637 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 3,486 shares during the period. 78.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

