Brokerages Expect Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.63 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) will announce $1.63 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Hanesbrands’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.60 billion and the highest is $1.65 billion. Hanesbrands reported sales of $1.75 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hanesbrands will report full-year sales of $6.49 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.47 billion to $6.51 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $6.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.46 billion to $6.94 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Hanesbrands.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The textile maker reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 52.04% and a net margin of 6.68%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Hanesbrands from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hanesbrands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.86.

Shares of HBI traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.58. 2,880,050 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,373,990. Hanesbrands has a 52-week low of $6.96 and a 52-week high of $17.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.51. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.03.

In other Hanesbrands news, Director Ronald L. Nelson acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.71 per share, for a total transaction of $381,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 240,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,057,428.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider W Howard Upchurch, Jr. sold 71,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total transaction of $1,213,767.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 544,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,281,612.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,646 shares of company stock worth $1,278,668 in the last quarter. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 95.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,275 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 13,807 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 21.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 490,677 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,773,000 after purchasing an additional 86,798 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 7.9% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 146,549 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 10,788 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 231.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 14,253 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 9,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Hanesbrands during the second quarter valued at about $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, socks, and hosiery, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

See Also: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hanesbrands (HBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.