Brokerages Expect HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) will announce $0.46 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for HEICO’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.42. HEICO reported earnings of $0.89 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 48.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HEICO will report full-year earnings of $2.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.25. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.85. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for HEICO.

Get HEICO alerts:

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, December 20th. The aerospace company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. HEICO had a return on equity of 18.37% and a net margin of 17.73%. The company had revenue of $426.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

HEI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on HEICO from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. BidaskClub downgraded HEICO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on HEICO in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on HEICO from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HEICO has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.00.

In related news, Director Julie Neitzel purchased 978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $111.44 per share, for a total transaction of $108,988.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,795.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Carlos L. Macau sold 6,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.64, for a total value of $651,258.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 130,392 shares in the company, valued at $12,731,474.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of HEICO by 3,912.5% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 321 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in HEICO in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in HEICO in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in HEICO in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in HEICO in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HEI traded down $0.09 on Monday, hitting $132.40. The company had a trading volume of 331,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,324. HEICO has a 12-month low of $52.01 and a 12-month high of $137.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $130.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.82, a PEG ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.18.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 6th. HEICO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.96%.

About HEICO

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

See Also: Cost of Equity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HEICO (HEI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HEICO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEICO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.