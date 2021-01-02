Brokerages Expect Navistar International Co. (NYSE:NAV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.93 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Navistar International Co. (NYSE:NAV) will announce $1.93 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Navistar International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.86 billion and the highest is $2.01 billion. Navistar International reported sales of $1.84 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Navistar International will report full year sales of $9.00 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.67 billion to $9.34 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $9.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.27 billion to $9.90 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Navistar International.

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.88. Navistar International had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.66%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. Navistar International’s revenue was down 25.7% on a year-over-year basis.

NAV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Navistar International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Navistar International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. UBS Group raised their price target on Navistar International from $29.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Navistar International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Navistar International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.17.

In other news, Director Dennis Suskind sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $88,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,380. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Navistar International in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Navistar International during the third quarter worth $52,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Navistar International in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Navistar International by 282.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Navistar International by 515.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Navistar International stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 531,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,111,798. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.90. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -488.39 and a beta of 2.24. Navistar International has a one year low of $15.01 and a one year high of $45.25.

Navistar International Company Profile

Navistar International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells commercial trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services.

