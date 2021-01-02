Brokerages Expect PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $21.94 Billion

Brokerages expect PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report $21.94 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for PepsiCo’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $22.01 billion and the lowest is $21.88 billion. PepsiCo posted sales of $20.64 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PepsiCo will report full year sales of $69.87 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $69.80 billion to $69.93 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $74.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $72.70 billion to $75.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for PepsiCo.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $18.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.24 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on PEP. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 18th. Truist upped their target price on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on PepsiCo from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.88.

In other news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total transaction of $1,710,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,085,192.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PEP. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in PepsiCo by 1.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,616,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,035,000 after acquiring an additional 26,809 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in PepsiCo by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 18,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after buying an additional 2,433 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. grew its stake in PepsiCo by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 5,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Homrich & Berg grew its stake in PepsiCo by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 36,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,767,000 after buying an additional 4,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peloton Wealth Strategists grew its stake in PepsiCo by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,556,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. 70.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PEP stock opened at $148.30 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.37. PepsiCo has a one year low of $101.42 and a one year high of $148.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.94 billion, a PE ratio of 29.37, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

