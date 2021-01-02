Brokerages Set Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) Target Price at $70.50

Shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $70.50.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AIN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Albany International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. ValuEngine raised Albany International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised Albany International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Albany International stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $73.42. The stock had a trading volume of 89,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,379. Albany International has a fifty-two week low of $30.46 and a fifty-two week high of $79.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 1.40.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.31. Albany International had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 10.76%. The firm had revenue of $212.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.70 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Albany International will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Albany International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 21st. Albany International’s payout ratio is currently 19.46%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AIN. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albany International during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Albany International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Albany International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Albany International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Albany International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. 77.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albany International Company Profile

Albany International Corp. engages in the textile and materials processing businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in manufacturing papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

