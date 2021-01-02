Brokerages Set Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) PT at $315.86

Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $315.86.

CACC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Credit Acceptance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet lowered Credit Acceptance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Credit Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ CACC traded up $4.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $346.14. 79,250 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,158. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $321.75 and a 200 day moving average of $377.04. Credit Acceptance has a 1 year low of $199.00 and a 1 year high of $539.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 23.45, a current ratio of 23.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $13.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.69 by $7.87. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 30.84% and a net margin of 25.91%. The company had revenue of $426.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Credit Acceptance will post 36.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CACC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance in the second quarter valued at about $165,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 40.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,231,800 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $516,137,000 after acquiring an additional 353,091 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 0.5% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,317 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,161,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 36.0% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,073 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 14.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. 66.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

