Brokerages Set Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Price Target at $67.94

Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-two ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.94.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IR. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 15th.

In related news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 230,018 shares in the company, valued at $9,200,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Viseras Enrique Minarro sold 54,429 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.47, for a total transaction of $2,311,599.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,993,710.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 152,112 shares of company stock valued at $6,327,204 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IR. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IR opened at $45.56 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $19.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -123.13 and a beta of 1.53. Ingersoll Rand has a twelve month low of $17.01 and a twelve month high of $46.82.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a negative net margin of 3.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 123.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides mission-critical flow control and compression equipment, and associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Industrials, Energy, and Medical. The Industrials segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of air compression, vacuum, and blower products, as well as offers associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services.

