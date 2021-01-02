Brokerages Set Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) PT at $33.40

Shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.40.

Several equities analysts recently commented on KFRC shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Kforce from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 21st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th.

In related news, insider Michael R. Blackman sold 11,518 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.26, for a total value of $486,750.68. Also, President Joseph J. Liberatore sold 36,595 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total transaction of $1,546,870.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,671 shares of company stock worth $2,435,653. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KFRC. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kforce by 95.8% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kforce by 14,220.0% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 2,844 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Kforce by 252.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,285 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Kforce by 45.1% in the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kforce in the third quarter valued at $207,000. 72.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KFRC stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $42.09. The company had a trading volume of 70,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,836. Kforce has a 1 year low of $20.60 and a 1 year high of $44.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $924.13 million, a P/E ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.07.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.06. Kforce had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 32.56%. The company had revenue of $365.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kforce will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kforce

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech) and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, security, enterprise data, and project management.

