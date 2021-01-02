Brokerages Set Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Price Target at $28.33

Shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.33.

A number of brokerages have commented on MAIN. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Main Street Capital in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Main Street Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th.

NYSE:MAIN traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 827,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,444. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.60 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Main Street Capital has a twelve month low of $14.11 and a twelve month high of $45.10.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $51.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.59 million. Main Street Capital had a negative net margin of 15.34% and a positive return on equity of 9.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Main Street Capital will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.63%. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 98.40%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Main Street Capital by 736.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Main Street Capital in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Main Street Capital by 146.1% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Main Street Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 17.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a principal investment firm that primarily provides equity capital to lower middle market companies and debt capital to middle market companies. Main Street's portfolio investments are typically made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings, refinancings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors.

