Brokerages Set Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) (TSE:NPI) Target Price at C$44.80

Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) (TSE:NPI) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$44.80.

NPI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) from C$46.00 to C$47.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. ATB Capital boosted their price target on Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) from C$35.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. CSFB boosted their price target on Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) from C$46.00 to C$47.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) from C$37.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets raised Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th.

NPI opened at C$45.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$43.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$39.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 424.97. Northland Power Inc. has a 12-month low of C$20.52 and a 12-month high of C$47.62.

Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) (TSE:NPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C$0.17. The firm had revenue of C$470.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$478.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Northland Power Inc. will post 1.9032938 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO)’s payout ratio is 63.46%.

Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) Company Profile

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects primarily in Canada and Europe. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

