Brokerages Set Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) Target Price at $39.13

Shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.13.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SLGN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Silgan from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Silgan from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Silgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. BidaskClub raised Silgan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Silgan from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Silgan by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 175,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,468,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Silgan by 129.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 66,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after buying an additional 37,700 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Silgan during the third quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Silgan by 23.5% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Silgan by 2,948.4% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 408,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,215,000 after buying an additional 394,648 shares during the last quarter. 67.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SLGN traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $37.08. 209,754 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 579,341. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.38 and a 200-day moving average of $35.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. Silgan has a fifty-two week low of $24.65 and a fifty-two week high of $40.44.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Silgan had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 5.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Silgan will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. Silgan’s payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

About Silgan

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

