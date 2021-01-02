Brokerages Set Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) PT at $190.80

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $190.80.

VRTS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $200.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $167.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd.

NASDAQ VRTS traded up $1.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $217.00. 28,488 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,481. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $197.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.67. The company has a current ratio of 32.42, a quick ratio of 32.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.73 and a beta of 1.66. Virtus Investment Partners has a 52 week low of $55.37 and a 52 week high of $218.50.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The closed-end fund reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.07. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 20.04%. The company had revenue of $137.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.18 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Virtus Investment Partners will post 15.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. Virtus Investment Partners’s payout ratio is 22.16%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRTS. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 1,733.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 159,533 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 150,834 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 199.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 127,591 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $14,836,000 after purchasing an additional 84,950 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 6.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 801,434 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $93,200,000 after purchasing an additional 50,204 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners in the third quarter worth about $5,005,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 22.6% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 184,838 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $25,628,000 after purchasing an additional 34,082 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

Virtus Investment Partners Company Profile

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

