Brokers Issue Forecasts for SPS Commerce, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SPSC)

SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for SPS Commerce in a research report issued on Tuesday, December 29th. William Blair analyst M. Pfau expects that the software maker will earn $1.37 per share for the year.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Craig Hallum raised their target price on SPS Commerce from $100.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on SPS Commerce from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. BidaskClub raised SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on SPS Commerce from $98.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

Shares of SPSC stock opened at $108.59 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.05. SPS Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $31.28 and a fifty-two week high of $111.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.49, a P/E/G ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.83.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.15. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 13.23%. The business had revenue of $79.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.89 million.

In related news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 58,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.35, for a total value of $5,375,947.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,482,387.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin J. Leestma sold 20,806 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.90, for a total value of $1,849,653.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,918,053.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,345,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 31,125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 384,382 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,875,000 after purchasing an additional 7,326 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 163,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,290,000 after purchasing an additional 16,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 70.9% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 6,760 shares in the last quarter. 98.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

