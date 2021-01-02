Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) Lowered to “Sell” at BidaskClub

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Brown & Brown from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. ValuEngine lowered Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Brown & Brown from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Brown & Brown from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.25.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

NYSE:BRO opened at $47.41 on Thursday. Brown & Brown has a fifty-two week low of $30.70 and a fifty-two week high of $48.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a PE ratio of 29.27 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.93.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 18.02%. The business had revenue of $674.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Brown & Brown’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Brown & Brown will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,857,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,975,000 after purchasing an additional 53,300 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,209,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,018,000 after purchasing an additional 83,436 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,318,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,709,000 after purchasing an additional 53,277 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,285,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,393,000 after purchasing an additional 77,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 673,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,470,000 after purchasing an additional 218,549 shares during the last quarter. 67.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.