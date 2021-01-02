Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $66.58

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $66.58 and traded as high as $78.26. Brunswick shares last traded at $76.24, with a volume of 623,188 shares trading hands.

BC has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Citigroup began coverage on Brunswick in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Brunswick from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. B. Riley upped their target price on Brunswick from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Brunswick from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Brunswick presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.46.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.96.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.44. Brunswick had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 27.10%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Brunswick’s revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Brunswick Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 23rd. This is a positive change from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Brunswick’s payout ratio is presently 24.94%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Brunswick during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brunswick during the third quarter valued at $58,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the third quarter valued at $64,000. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the third quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Brunswick by 78.1% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

About Brunswick (NYSE:BC)

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company offers marine engine products, including outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

