BTU Protocol (BTU) Price Hits $0.65 on Exchanges

BTU Protocol (CURRENCY:BTU) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. During the last seven days, BTU Protocol has traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar. One BTU Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.65 or 0.00002212 BTC on major exchanges including UPbit and Bittrex. BTU Protocol has a market capitalization of $58.44 million and approximately $372.00 worth of BTU Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BTU Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.64 or 0.00039661 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00006883 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003422 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003409 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $88.29 or 0.00300833 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00017678 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00027971 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $573.93 or 0.01955577 BTC.

About BTU Protocol

BTU Protocol (BTU) is a token. Its launch date was February 25th, 2018. BTU Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,014,338 tokens. BTU Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BtuProtocol . BTU Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@BTUProtocolTeam/latest . The official website for BTU Protocol is www.btu-protocol.com . The Reddit community for BTU Protocol is /r/btuprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling BTU Protocol

BTU Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: UPbit and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTU Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BTU Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BTU Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BTU Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BTU Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.