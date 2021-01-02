Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) Receives $56.13 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.13.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Cabot from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Cabot from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Cabot from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cabot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd.

Shares of CBT opened at $44.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.79 and a 200-day moving average of $39.54. Cabot has a one year low of $20.00 and a one year high of $48.18. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -10.58 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.10. Cabot had a negative net margin of 9.10% and a positive return on equity of 11.67%. The company had revenue of $659.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.58 million. Analysts expect that Cabot will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 27th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 25th. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.31%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cabot by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,051 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Cabot by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 16,965 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cabot by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cabot by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 28,998 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cabot by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

