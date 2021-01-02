CACHE Gold (CGT) Hits Market Cap of $2.67 Million

CACHE Gold (CURRENCY:CGT) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. During the last seven days, CACHE Gold has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. CACHE Gold has a total market cap of $2.67 million and approximately $654,018.00 worth of CACHE Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CACHE Gold token can currently be purchased for about $60.93 or 0.00193212 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CACHE Gold alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00037874 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00007440 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003174 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003171 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $84.82 or 0.00268985 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00015538 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00025530 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $607.21 or 0.01925630 BTC.

CACHE Gold Profile

CGT is a token. Its launch date was June 28th, 2018. CACHE Gold’s total supply is 44,301 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,902 tokens. CACHE Gold’s official Twitter account is @CoingridNZ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CACHE Gold is cache.gold

CACHE Gold Token Trading

CACHE Gold can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CACHE Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CACHE Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CACHE Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CACHE Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CACHE Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.