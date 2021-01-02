California State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 16,670 Shares of ContraFect Co. (NASDAQ:CFRX)

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of ContraFect Co. (NASDAQ:CFRX) by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,670 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in ContraFect were worth $195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CFRX. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in ContraFect by 807.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,874 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of ContraFect in the second quarter valued at about $84,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of ContraFect in the second quarter valued at about $237,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ContraFect in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ContraFect by 73.7% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,297,188 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,849,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247,188 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CFRX opened at $5.05 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.67. The company has a market cap of $140.44 million, a PE ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.08. ContraFect Co. has a twelve month low of $4.45 and a twelve month high of $13.40.

ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.16. Equities analysts forecast that ContraFect Co. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded ContraFect from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, ContraFect presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

About ContraFect

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening and drug-resistant infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates consist of CF-301, an investigational novel lysin, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of staphylococcus aureus bacteremia, including endocarditis caused by methicillin-resistant or methicillin-susceptible.

