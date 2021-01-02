California State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 23,187 Shares of Chiasma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Chiasma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) by 44.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 75,828 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 23,187 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Chiasma were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Chiasma during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Chiasma by 264.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 7,409 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Chiasma by 692.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 10,328 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Chiasma during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chiasma by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,455 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,722 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.76% of the company’s stock.

CHMA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chiasma from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Chiasma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.44.

In other Chiasma news, Director David M. Stack acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.27 per share, with a total value of $106,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHMA opened at $4.35 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.35 and its 200 day moving average is $4.65. The company has a market capitalization of $251.45 million, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.62. Chiasma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.88 and a fifty-two week high of $7.75.

Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Chiasma, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

About Chiasma

Chiasma, Inc, a clinical late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing oral medications using transient permeability enhancer technology platform for the treatment of rare and serious chronic disease worldwide. The company develops oral octreotide capsules for adult patients under the MYCAPSSA name, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acromegaly, a condition that results in the body's production of excess growth hormone.

