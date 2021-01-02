California State Teachers Retirement System Buys 2,279 Shares of Retail Value Inc. (NYSE:RVI)

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Retail Value Inc. (NYSE:RVI) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,812 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Retail Value worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RVI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Retail Value by 2,267.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 16,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 15,870 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Retail Value by 97.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Retail Value in the second quarter worth about $124,000. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Retail Value by 13.6% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Retail Value by 33.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 2,831 shares during the last quarter. 70.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RVI. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Retail Value from $38.00 to $35.59 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Retail Value from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

In related news, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 51,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.14, for a total transaction of $729,624.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Christa A. Vesy sold 4,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.57, for a total transaction of $63,044.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,059.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,403,295 shares of company stock valued at $19,807,274 over the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RVI opened at $14.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.42, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.19. Retail Value Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.32 and a twelve month high of $36.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $294.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 1.83.

Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($3.48) earnings per share for the quarter. Retail Value had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 2.53%. The company had revenue of $40.02 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Retail Value Inc. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a yield of 7.99%. Retail Value’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.15%.

About Retail Value

RVI is an independent publicly traded company trading under the ticker symbol ÂRVIÂ on the New York Stock Exchange. RVI holds assets in the continental U.S. and Puerto Rico and is managed by one or more subsidiaries of SITE Centers Corp. RVI focuses on realizing value in its business through operations and sales of its assets.

