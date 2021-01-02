California State Teachers Retirement System Has $207,000 Holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,917 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 1.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,585,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,238,000 after purchasing an additional 22,641 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 114.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 339,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,053,000 after purchasing an additional 181,349 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 164.9% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 263,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 163,700 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 5.3% in the third quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 182,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 3.2% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 136,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 4,233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CHMI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $12.50 to $10.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.10.

In other Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment news, Director Regina Lowrie sold 11,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total value of $99,779.12. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:CHMI opened at $9.14 on Friday. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. has a one year low of $2.76 and a one year high of $16.02. The company has a market cap of $156.08 million, a P/E ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.35.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.15. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a negative net margin of 78.10% and a positive return on equity of 17.29%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.82%. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.73%.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Profile

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS, Investments in Servicing Related Assets, and All Other segments. It manages a portfolio of servicing related assets, residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and invest in prime residential mortgage loans, as well as other residential mortgage assets.

