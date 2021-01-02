California State Teachers Retirement System Has $237,000 Holdings in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 89,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 12,692 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in RPC were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RPC in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in RPC by 133.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 154,728 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 88,472 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in RPC by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 147,519 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 32,355 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in RPC by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,109,707 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after acquiring an additional 45,986 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in RPC by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 81,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 12,209 shares during the period. 26.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get RPC alerts:

RES has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut RPC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on RPC from $2.20 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub cut RPC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on RPC from $2.20 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on RPC from $3.10 to $3.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. RPC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.13.

NYSE:RES opened at $3.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $677.46 million, a PE ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 2.10. RPC, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.72 and a twelve month high of $5.35.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. RPC had a negative return on equity of 8.40% and a negative net margin of 32.25%. The firm had revenue of $116.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.04 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that RPC, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RPC Profile

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

Featured Article: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES).

Receive News & Ratings for RPC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.