California State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 2,048 Shares of Intellicheck, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IDN)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Intellicheck, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IDN) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of Intellicheck worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intellicheck by 3.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 828,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,523,000 after buying an additional 30,429 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Intellicheck by 4.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 208,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after buying an additional 8,195 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intellicheck in the third quarter worth about $1,099,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Intellicheck by 3.6% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 142,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intellicheck by 25.0% in the third quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 125,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 25,010 shares during the period.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Intellicheck in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Intellicheck in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intellicheck from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th.

NYSEAMERICAN IDN opened at $11.41 on Friday. Intellicheck, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.91 and a 1-year high of $11.84.

Intellicheck Profile

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for retail fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States. It provides identity systems products, including commercial identification products, such as ID Check SDK for software developers; Retail ID, an authentication solution that authenticates identification documents; Retail ID Online, authenticates an online user's identification documents; Retail ID Mobile that provides the fraud reduction benefits of Retail ID; Age ID, a designation for various hand held devices; Guest ID, a software application that speeds up check-in and ID verification at hotels and motels; ID Check POS, a software application that runs on various VeriFone devices; ID Check BHO, a browser helper object for Microsoft browser; ID Check PC, a standalone software solution; State Aware software; software products for data collection devices; and instant credit application kiosk software applications.

