California State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Stake in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 177,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,733 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Entercom Communications were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Entercom Communications by 155.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 13,267 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Entercom Communications by 63.4% in the 3rd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 20,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entercom Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Entercom Communications by 199.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 19,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Entercom Communications by 183.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 23,934 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Entercom Communications news, Chairman Joseph M. Field sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.57, for a total transaction of $2,570,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 16.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ETM. BidaskClub raised Entercom Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. ValuEngine raised Entercom Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.17.

Shares of NYSE ETM opened at $2.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Entercom Communications Corp. has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $4.80. The company has a market cap of $340.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.93.

Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.05. Entercom Communications had a negative return on equity of 3.14% and a negative net margin of 49.10%. The company had revenue of $268.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Entercom Communications Corp. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entercom Communications Corp., a media and entertainment company, engages in radio broadcasting business in the United States. The company owns and operates radio stations in various formats, such as news, sports, talk, classic rock, urban, adult contemporary, alternative, country, and others. As of April 23, 2020, it had a portfolio of approximately 235 radio stations, digital platforms, and live events.

