Can B (NASDAQ:CANB) Stock Price Up 17.1%

Can B Corp. (NASDAQ:CANB) rose 17.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.68 and last traded at $0.65. Approximately 56,111 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 158% from the average daily volume of 21,717 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.56.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.48 and a 200 day moving average of $0.75.

Can B Company Profile (NASDAQ:CANB)

Can B Corp. produces and sells cannabidiol (CBD) based products for pain, insomnia, epilepsy, anxiety, inflammation, and nausea in the United States. The company provides CBD products derived from hemp, including oils, creams, moisturizers, isolate, gel caps, spa products, and concentrates through its Website, and doctors and other medical professionals.

