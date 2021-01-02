Canaccord Genuity Increases Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (CVE:XBC) Price Target to C$10.00

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (CVE:XBC) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from C$6.00 to C$10.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.11% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on XBC. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$6.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James set a C$7.00 price target on Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. M Partners cut Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. TD Securities set a C$6.50 price objective on Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$9.50.

Get Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) alerts:

Shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) stock opened at C$9.00 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.92. Xebec Adsorption Inc. has a 12-month low of C$1.74 and a 12-month high of C$9.24. The company has a market capitalization of C$951.76 million and a P/E ratio of -183.67. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.90.

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (CVE:XBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$18.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$23.04 million. On average, analysts predict that Xebec Adsorption Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) Company Profile

Xebec Adsorption Inc provides gas generation, purification, and filtration solutions for the industrial, energy, and renewables marketplace in Canada, China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company designs, engineers, and manufactures various products that transform raw gases into marketable sources of clean and renewable energy.

Featured Article: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.