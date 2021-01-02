Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

GOOS has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Canada Goose from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Canada Goose from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. TD Securities began coverage on shares of Canada Goose in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Canada Goose from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of Canada Goose from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.99.

GOOS opened at $29.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.51. Canada Goose has a 1-year low of $12.94 and a 1-year high of $39.32. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.16, a PEG ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.78.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. Canada Goose had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The firm had revenue of $194.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Canada Goose will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Canada Goose in the 1st quarter worth about $918,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canada Goose in the first quarter worth approximately $4,707,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 15.2% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 174.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 111,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,592,000 after acquiring an additional 71,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 614.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 151,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,517,000 after acquiring an additional 130,569 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.97% of the company’s stock.

About Canada Goose

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. It offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

