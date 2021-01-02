Canada Rare Earth Corp. (LL.V) (CVE:LL) Shares Gap Down to $0.10

Canada Rare Earth Corp. (LL.V) (CVE:LL)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.10, but opened at $0.09. Canada Rare Earth Corp. (LL.V) shares last traded at $0.10, with a volume of 52,000 shares.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.08 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.93, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of C$19.85 million and a PE ratio of -33.33.

Canada Rare Earth Corp. (LL.V) Company Profile (CVE:LL)

Canada Rare Earth Corp., a development stage company, engages in the exploration and development of rare earth elements in North America and Asia. Its products include high-purity rare earth oxides, rare earth fluorides, larger particle/nano rare earth oxides, and other products. The company was formerly known as Rare Earth Metals Inc and changed its name to Canada Rare Earth Corp.

