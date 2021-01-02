Capital Limited (CAPD.L) (LON:CAPD) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $67.43

Capital Limited (CAPD.L) (LON:CAPD)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $67.43 and traded as low as $63.20. Capital Limited (CAPD.L) shares last traded at $67.00, with a volume of 222,645 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 62.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 67.44. The firm has a market cap of £126.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.15.

Capital Limited (CAPD.L) Company Profile (LON:CAPD)

Capital Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various drilling solutions to customers in the minerals industry. The company offers exploration drilling services, including air core, deep hole diamond, diamond core, directional, reverse circulation, and underground diamond drilling; and grade control drilling services, such as advanced/deep grade control, shallow grade control, reverse circulation, and underground diamond drilling.

Featured Article: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Limited (CAPD.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Limited (CAPD.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.