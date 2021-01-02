Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $10.86

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.86 and traded as high as $12.56. Capitol Federal Financial shares last traded at $12.50, with a volume of 331,374 shares traded.

CFFN has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Capitol Federal Financial from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.33.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.49 and its 200 day moving average is $10.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $50.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.79 million. Capitol Federal Financial had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 4.98%. On average, analysts forecast that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 19th. Capitol Federal Financial’s payout ratio is presently 72.34%.

In other news, EVP Robert D. Kobbeman sold 2,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total transaction of $25,900.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,465.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 3,263 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,579 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,081 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 68.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,169 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 23,485 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares during the period. 68.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposits.

