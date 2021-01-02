CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub lowered shares of CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

CARG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on CarGurus in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a hold rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered CarGurus from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on CarGurus from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CarGurus from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.27.

CARG opened at $31.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.26. CarGurus has a 1 year low of $14.25 and a 1 year high of $38.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.71, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.93.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $147.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.93 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 11.75%. CarGurus’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CarGurus will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Langley Steinert sold 12,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total value of $269,774.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 956,862 shares in the company, valued at $21,500,689.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Sarah Amory Welch sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 250,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,503,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 360,533 shares of company stock valued at $8,251,633 in the last quarter. 24.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of CarGurus by 0.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 130,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 1.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 76,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 15.6% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 341.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 44.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

