CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) EVP Sells $1,369,933.91 in Stock

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) EVP Thomas W. Reedy, Jr. sold 14,647 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.53, for a total value of $1,369,933.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,979 shares in the company, valued at $1,868,635.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Shares of NYSE KMX opened at $94.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72. CarMax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.59 and a twelve month high of $109.31.
CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 21st. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.28. CarMax had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 3.76%. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.
KMX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus lifted their price objective on CarMax from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. BNP Paribas began coverage on CarMax in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on CarMax from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on CarMax in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CarMax in a report on Friday, October 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.20.
CarMax Company Profile
CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.
