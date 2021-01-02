CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) EVP Sells $1,369,933.91 in Stock

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) EVP Thomas W. Reedy, Jr. sold 14,647 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.53, for a total value of $1,369,933.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,979 shares in the company, valued at $1,868,635.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE KMX opened at $94.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72. CarMax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.59 and a twelve month high of $109.31.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 21st. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.28. CarMax had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 3.76%. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,570,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CarMax by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,107,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605,516 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in CarMax in the 2nd quarter valued at $482,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in CarMax by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in CarMax by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 26,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 8,195 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.27% of the company’s stock.

KMX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus lifted their price objective on CarMax from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. BNP Paribas began coverage on CarMax in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on CarMax from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on CarMax in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CarMax in a report on Friday, October 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.20.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

