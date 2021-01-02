Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Carrier Global Corporation is a provider of heating, ventilating and air conditioning, refrigeration, fire, security and building automation technologies. The company’s brand portfolio includes Carrier, Kidde, Edwards, LenelS2 and Automated Logic. Carrier Global Corporation is based in Florida. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CARR. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Sunday, September 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Carrier Global from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Stephens started coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Barclays downgraded Carrier Global from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Carrier Global from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.87.

Shares of CARR stock opened at $37.72 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.38. Carrier Global has a twelve month low of $11.50 and a twelve month high of $41.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 8.86%. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Carrier Global will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. This is a boost from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 22nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the second quarter worth $2,062,136,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at $222,784,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at $199,440,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at $109,036,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at $95,579,000. 77.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

