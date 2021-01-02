Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS) Shares Purchased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS) by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,394 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.15% of Cass Information Systems worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cass Information Systems by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 68,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,741,000 after acquiring an additional 4,173 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cass Information Systems by 21.3% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 250,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,074,000 after buying an additional 43,904 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cass Information Systems in the third quarter worth about $720,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Cass Information Systems by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Cass Information Systems by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 123,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,979,000 after purchasing an additional 27,710 shares during the last quarter. 57.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Cass Information Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. BidaskClub lowered Cass Information Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th.

CASS stock opened at $38.91 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.91 and its 200-day moving average is $39.80. The company has a market cap of $561.16 million, a P/E ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 0.84. Cass Information Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.85 and a twelve month high of $58.50.

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $35.75 million during the quarter. Cass Information Systems had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 17.13%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%.

Cass Information Systems Profile

Cass Information Systems, Inc provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. It operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. The company's services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information.

