Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Strong Sell”

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Cavco Industries from $218.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVCO opened at $175.45 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $186.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.86. Cavco Industries has a fifty-two week low of $99.58 and a fifty-two week high of $236.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.43. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $257.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.50 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cavco Industries will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVCO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 749,431 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $144,528,000 after acquiring an additional 6,276 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 292,338 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,711,000 after acquiring an additional 2,631 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 2.9% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 165,249 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,796,000 after acquiring an additional 4,689 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 17.3% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 121,986 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,995,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 57.8% during the third quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 82,059 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,796,000 after acquiring an additional 30,059 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.29% of the company’s stock.

Cavco Industries Company Profile

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, and Destiny brands.

