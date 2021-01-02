Celer Network Price Reaches $0.0050 on Top Exchanges (CELR)

Celer Network (CURRENCY:CELR) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 2nd. In the last seven days, Celer Network has traded down 0.4% against the dollar. Celer Network has a total market cap of $26.27 million and approximately $3.32 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Celer Network token can currently be bought for $0.0050 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges including Bilaxy, Gate.io, TOKOK and Binance.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.71 or 0.00038731 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00006981 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003320 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003308 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $85.03 or 0.00281276 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00016259 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.44 or 0.00027907 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $588.72 or 0.01947544 BTC.

About Celer Network

Celer Network (CRYPTO:CELR) is a token. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,304,283,347 tokens. Celer Network’s official message board is medium.com/celer-network . Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Celer Network is www.celer.network/#

Celer Network Token Trading

Celer Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Gate.io, TOKOK and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celer Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celer Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Celer Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

