Celo Trading Down 2.8% This Week (CELO)

Celo (CURRENCY:CELO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 2nd. One Celo coin can now be bought for about $1.43 or 0.00004447 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Celo has traded down 2.8% against the dollar. Celo has a total market cap of $177.91 million and $1.82 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003115 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000700 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00028931 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.05 or 0.00118364 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.35 or 0.00514350 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.75 or 0.00142316 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $88.05 or 0.00273903 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00018541 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003254 BTC.

Celo Coin Profile

Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 124,447,717 coins. Celo’s official message board is medium.com/celoorg . Celo’s official website is celo.org

Celo Coin Trading

Celo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Celo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

