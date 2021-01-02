Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Central Valley Community Bank is the sole subsidiary of Central Valley Community Bancorp. The Bank operates full-service offices in Clovis, Fresno, Prather, Kerman and Sacramento, plus Real Estate Lending, SBA Lending and Agribusiness Lending Departments. Investment services are also provided by Investment Centers of America. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CVCY. TheStreet upgraded shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Shares of CVCY stock opened at $14.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $186.24 million, a PE ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.71. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 12 month low of $10.59 and a 12 month high of $21.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $18.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 million. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 7.78%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Central Valley Community Bancorp will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 38,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 13,700 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Central Valley Community Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $344,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,357 shares during the period. Prospector Partners LLC lifted its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 67,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 4,550 shares during the period. Finally, Walthausen & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 115,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 25,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.96% of the company’s stock.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Company Profile

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; NOW and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing demand deposits.

