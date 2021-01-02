Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Century Communities, Inc. is a home building and construction company. Its activities comprise land acquisition, development, and entitlements; and the acquisition, development, construction, marketing, and sale of various single-family detached and attached residential home projects. The Company operates in major metropolitan markets in Colorado, Texas and Nevada. Century Communities, Inc. is based in Greenwood Village, Colorado. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. 140166 began coverage on shares of Century Communities in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a positive rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of Century Communities from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Century Communities from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $44.50 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Century Communities from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Century Communities from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $54.20.

Shares of Century Communities stock opened at $43.78 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.42. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Century Communities has a 1 year low of $9.04 and a 1 year high of $48.87.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.55. Century Communities had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The firm had revenue of $794.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.50 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Century Communities will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Century Communities during the third quarter valued at $26,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Century Communities in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 322.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,241 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Century Communities in the third quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 1,111.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,774 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. 83.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

