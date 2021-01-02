Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, sixteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.19.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CHNG shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Change Healthcare from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Change Healthcare from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Change Healthcare from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub lowered Change Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Change Healthcare from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th.

Get Change Healthcare alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHNG. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Change Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Change Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Change Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Change Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $92,000.

Shares of NASDAQ CHNG traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $18.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,453,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,954,350. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.91, a PEG ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.70. Change Healthcare has a twelve month low of $6.18 and a twelve month high of $19.08.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $755.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $745.02 million. Change Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 13.43% and a negative net margin of 5.76%. Change Healthcare’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Change Healthcare will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Change Healthcare

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

Read More: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Change Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Change Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.