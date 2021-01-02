Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.89

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.89 and traded as high as $1.27. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. shares last traded at $1.23, with a volume of 93,871 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CTHR. TheStreet raised Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 3.29. The company has a market capitalization of $35.63 million, a P/E ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 0.41.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 18.62%. The company had revenue of $7.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Charles & Colvard, Ltd. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ollin B. Sykes bought 30,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.23 per share, for a total transaction of $37,908.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 348,484 shares in the company, valued at $428,635.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 103,668 shares of company stock worth $123,251. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. stock. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 181,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.63% of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.97% of the company’s stock.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished jewelries worldwide. It operates through Online Channels, and Traditional segments. The company offers stud earrings, solitaire and three stone rings, pendants, and bracelets. It also provides colorless moissanite jewel with 27 cuts and in sizes ranging from .002 carats to 6.13 carats, under the brand name Forever One, as well as gemstones under the brand name Moissanite by Charles & Colvard.

