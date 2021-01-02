Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 94,625 Shares of IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) by 88.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 201,233 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,625 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of IVERIC bio worth $1,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ISEE. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in IVERIC bio in the second quarter worth about $59,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in IVERIC bio in the third quarter worth about $62,000. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IVERIC bio in the third quarter worth about $86,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in IVERIC bio by 128.6% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 15,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in IVERIC bio in the second quarter worth about $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ISEE shares. BidaskClub upgraded IVERIC bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered IVERIC bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded IVERIC bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.92.

In other IVERIC bio news, COO Keith Westby sold 3,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total value of $25,584.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman David R. Guyer sold 9,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total transaction of $66,829.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 71,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,623.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IVERIC bio stock opened at $6.91 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.60. IVERIC bio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.64 and a fifty-two week high of $8.97. The company has a market capitalization of $618.91 million, a PE ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 1.62.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.06). As a group, research analysts expect that IVERIC bio, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

IVERIC bio Company Profile

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. The company is developing Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration.

