Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 708 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Peoples Financial Services were worth $1,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PFIS. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Peoples Financial Services by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Peoples Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Peoples Financial Services by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Peoples Financial Services by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 4,210 shares during the period. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in Peoples Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.39% of the company’s stock.

PFIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Peoples Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Peoples Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Peoples Financial Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th.

Peoples Financial Services stock opened at $36.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $265.52 million, a P/E ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.76 and a 200-day moving average of $37.25. Peoples Financial Services Corp. has a 52 week low of $29.01 and a 52 week high of $50.42.

Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $24.86 million during the quarter. Peoples Financial Services had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 24.52%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th.

About Peoples Financial Services

Peoples Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company that provides various commercial and retail banking services. The company accepts money market, NOW, savings, individual retirement, demand deposit, and certificates of deposit accounts. It also provides residential real estate, automobile, manufactured housing, personal, and home equity loans; and commercial real estate, working capital, construction, small business administration, and agricultural loans, as well as loans for equipment and other commercial needs, and mineral rights.

