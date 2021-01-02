Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $1.25 Million Stock Position in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 776,891 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,285 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.56% of Entercom Communications worth $1,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ETM. CRA Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Entercom Communications by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 20,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Entercom Communications by 155.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 13,267 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Entercom Communications during the second quarter worth $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Entercom Communications by 199.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 19,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha purchased a new stake in shares of Entercom Communications during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Entercom Communications stock opened at $2.47 on Friday. Entercom Communications Corp. has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $4.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $340.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.77.

Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $268.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.00 million. Entercom Communications had a negative net margin of 49.10% and a negative return on equity of 3.14%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Entercom Communications Corp. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ETM. BidaskClub raised Entercom Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Entercom Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Entercom Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.17.

In related news, Chairman Joseph M. Field sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.57, for a total transaction of $2,570,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 16.37% of the company’s stock.

Entercom Communications Company Profile

Entercom Communications Corp., a media and entertainment company, engages in radio broadcasting business in the United States. The company owns and operates radio stations in various formats, such as news, sports, talk, classic rock, urban, adult contemporary, alternative, country, and others. As of April 23, 2020, it had a portfolio of approximately 235 radio stations, digital platforms, and live events.

