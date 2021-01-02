Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 106,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,796 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.63% of HomeTrust Bancshares worth $1,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in HomeTrust Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 506.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 3,252 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $116,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aldebaran Financial Inc. lifted its position in HomeTrust Bancshares by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 12,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.23% of the company’s stock.

Get HomeTrust Bancshares alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HTBI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. TheStreet raised HomeTrust Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on HomeTrust Bancshares from $15.50 to $14.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. HomeTrust Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.50.

In other news, CEO Dana L. Stonestreet sold 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.49, for a total transaction of $125,732.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,633,377.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Craig C. Koontz sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total value of $113,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,536 shares in the company, valued at $709,430.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,800 shares of company stock worth $519,582. 7.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HTBI stock opened at $19.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.68 million, a P/E ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.15. HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.75 and a 1-year high of $27.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.85.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $34.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.43 million. HomeTrust Bancshares had a return on equity of 4.84% and a net margin of 12.20%. As a group, analysts anticipate that HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is an increase from HomeTrust Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. HomeTrust Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 24.62%.

HomeTrust Bancshares Company Profile

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations.

Further Reading: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI).

Receive News & Ratings for HomeTrust Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeTrust Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.