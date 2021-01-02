Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,347 Shares of Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 32,982 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,347 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Albireo Pharma were worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ALBO. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 1,786.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Albireo Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $92,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Albireo Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,000. 57.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ALBO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Albireo Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Albireo Pharma from $45.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Albireo Pharma from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. BidaskClub lowered Albireo Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Albireo Pharma from $50.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.25.

Shares of ALBO stock opened at $37.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $715.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.03 and its 200 day moving average is $32.32. Albireo Pharma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.26 and a twelve month high of $49.00. The company has a quick ratio of 13.51, a current ratio of 13.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.51) by ($0.45). Albireo Pharma had a negative return on equity of 71.22% and a negative net margin of 751.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 million. Equities research analysts expect that Albireo Pharma, Inc. will post -7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Albireo Pharma

Albireo Pharma, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of bile acid modulators for the treatment of orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal disorders. It pipeline products include Odevixibat, A3384, and Elobixibat. The company was founded by Jan Peter Mattsson and Per-Göran Gillberg on December 8, 2003 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

