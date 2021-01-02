Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 660 Shares of United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM) by 4.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,560 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 660 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in United States Lime & Minerals were worth $1,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 178,071 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in United States Lime & Minerals by 149.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 84,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,604,000 after acquiring an additional 50,570 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its stake in United States Lime & Minerals by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 16,506 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in United States Lime & Minerals by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 5,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in United States Lime & Minerals by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,671 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Get United States Lime & Minerals alerts:

In other news, CEO Timothy W. Byrne sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.09, for a total transaction of $155,526.00. Also, CEO Timothy W. Byrne sold 2,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.55, for a total value of $241,338.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,725,138.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,400 shares of company stock valued at $593,672. Insiders own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded United States Lime & Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:USLM opened at $114.00 on Friday. United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.99 and a 1-year high of $119.24. The stock has a market cap of $641.93 million, a PE ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.63.

United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. United States Lime & Minerals had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 16.85%. The firm had revenue of $43.73 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 19th.

United States Lime & Minerals Profile

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc manufactures and supplies lime and limestone products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Lime and Limestone Operations, and Natural Gas Interests. The Lime and Limestone Operations segment extracts limestone from open-pit quarries and an underground mine, and processes it as pulverized limestone, quicklime, hydrated lime, and lime slurry.

Recommended Story: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM).

Receive News & Ratings for United States Lime & Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Lime & Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.