Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $107.29.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $109.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $94.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $100.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th.

In other Chart Industries news, VP Gerald F. Vinci sold 4,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.64, for a total value of $500,248.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Steven W. Krablin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total transaction of $536,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 20,556 shares in the company, valued at $2,206,069.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTLS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the second quarter valued at $98,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the third quarter valued at $203,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the second quarter valued at about $204,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the third quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Cipher Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the second quarter valued at about $232,000. 97.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GTLS stock opened at $117.79 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $108.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.72. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.31 and a beta of 1.81. Chart Industries has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $123.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $273.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.51 million. Chart Industries had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chart Industries will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, Energy & Chemicals Cryogenics, and E&C FinFans.

